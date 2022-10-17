NCIS season 20 episode 5 video: ‘Guardian’ sneak peeks!

Monday night is going to bring NCIS season 20 episode 5 on CBS — why not get some more sneak peeks for what lies ahead here? The title for this episode is “Guardian” and within that, you’ll have a chance to see how Leon Vance recovers from a surprising break-in at his home. This is going to be an episode that gives Rocky Carroll a spotlight, and also throws his character into some unfamiliar territory.

Let’s begin here, though, by discussing the aftermath of the break-in itself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

In the first sneak peek below, you can see Vance alongside Knight, Torres, McGee, and Parker at the seen of the crime, doing his best to piece together what happened. Of course, this is a scary situation for anyone, but even more so given that you are talking about the director of NCIS. Parker is taking the whole ordeal especially serious, and could insist on being around Vance until the situation is resolved. This is one of the reasons why there are photos out there of Gary Cole and Carroll’s characters together at what looks to be an Interpol conference; there is still work for Leon to do!

The second sneak peek, meanwhile, brings about another fascinating twist. As it turns out, Timothy McGee is about to get an unexpected promotion! He is now the acting director of NCIS in the time that Vance and Parker are away, and Palmer encourages him (lightheartedly) to embrace and relish this newfound power. All of this feels pretty fun, mostly because this is not something McGee wants in the slightest. Remember, he also didn’t want Gibbs’ old job, which is one of the reasons why Parker is now leading the team.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including other photos for this episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 5?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS, videos via SpoilerTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







