Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere date: A new tease?

For those of you who are excited for a Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premiere date at HBO, why not celebrate what we have today?

Late last night, the premium-cable network released a new sizzle reel, one that gave us a small sense of what could be coming on the upcoming season of the show. What are we going to be seeing moving forward? That’s hard to say, but we tend to think that the Larry David series will be full of some of its signature antics. Larry just can’t help himself from causing problems; that much is 100% clear.

Within this sizzle reel (which you can watch over at the link here), it is clearly indicated that the upcoming season of Curb will be coming in 2023. It’s nice to have that part of the mystery squared away right now, even if it’s clear that we still have many others — such as when in the year it will air. (It’s hard to have a ton of expectations for a show like this, mostly because David tends to follow the beat of his own drum and works on new seasons whenever they are ready.)

Our hope personally is that we’ll see season 12 in either the spring or summer; time will tell.

Is this going to be the final season at HBO?

We should go ahead and note that personally, we hope that this is not the case. However, we absolutely cannot rule that possibility out. Like with everything else with the series, it depends on what David wants to do. He could decide that season 12 is the end, only to then come back later on if he has another idea. Just remember that we’ve had one huge hiatus already, right in the middle of the show’s run. We could easily have another.

