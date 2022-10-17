Succession season 4 premiere date: New footage emerges!

Just in case you wanted a good sense that HBO is moving ahead when it comes to Succession season 4 as fast as they can, we now have more evidence.

Late last night, the premium-cable network unveiled a sizzle reel for much of their upcoming programming, and it gave us a chance to see some footage for the upcoming season of the Jeremy Strong – Brian Cox series. It may not be hugely substantial, but it is still exciting and it sets the stage for a new era at Waystar Royco.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the teaser — with a warning, of course, for strong language. In here, Logan Roy makes it clear that he is ready to crush the competition following the new deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). We know that there’s a potential for vast growth here and for Logan, we think he’s relishing the opportunity to have someone else do a lot of the higher-up work. We think that he likes power, but more than that he likes growth. The real reason he’s not so concerned about leaving something to his children is because fundamentally, they have almost nothing to offer. That may sound harsh, but this is the world as Logan sees it. He doesn’t really care about being nice or kind.

As for the premiere date…

The teaser notes that season 4 is coming next year, but the fact that HBO gave us new footage specifically shows that our premiere-date estimate of the spring is most likely not far off. We personally believe that once the much-hyped The Last of Us wraps up, we’ll have a better chance to see this show.

