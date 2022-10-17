We knew entering tonight’s new episode of The Rookie that we would be getting a crossover with The Rookie: Feds. However, it was somewhat of a surprise how it actually played out from start to finish here.

For most of the Nathan Fillion drama, we were expecting Simone and the rest of the FBI to turn up. The twist? That didn’t happen until the closing seconds. Niecy Nash-Betts actually didn’t appear in The Rookie proper at all, but it is clear her and her colleagues at the Bureau are going to be tasked with figuring out who killed Rosalind Dyer.

Lucy seemed to call it at the end of the episode: This was done as a failsafe in the event that John Nolan didn’t kill her himself. This was all carefully planned, and we knew through most of the episode that she had an accomplice. This is someone you can see wearing a mask in the promo below.

We’re sure that there are going to be people somewhat-annoyed that they have to watch The Rookie: Feds to see the conclusion to all of this and we understand that. Of course, we’ll also say that this could have been so much worse. For the time being, we’re mostly just happy that we weren’t thrown into a spot here where Rosalind’s story on its own was not resolved until the spin-off; this character was so important to Nolan and Lucy that her arc needed to be wrapped up on the flagship show. This was all handled correctly in the end.

What’s weird is that the synopsis for Tuesday’s The Rookie: Feds gives almost nothing away about the crossover and the aftermath to it:

When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect’s newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly with Laura and her former colleague, Mark Atlas, as they debate the killer’s motive.

