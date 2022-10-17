Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie, and is Bailey dead?

Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie, and is her character of Bailey Nune dead thanks to Rosalind Dyer? Tonight’s episode raised those questions ahead of time, as it promised one of the most epic stories that we have seen in quite some time. Annie Wersching was back as the aforementioned serial killer, and that was without even mentioning the crossover with The Rookie: Feds.

In capturing Bailey, Rosalind’s goal from the start was to try to make John Nolan suffer. It’s something that she has prioritized ever since her first appearances from the show, alongside the other members of the LAPD. We know that Lucy Chen has also been a frequent target; hence, why we saw Chris targeted back in the season 5 premiere.

Losing Bailey would be a hard blow for this show, largely because she does bring a different perspective to the series — so many other regulars are either in the police force or tied to it in a more direct way. Dewan, however, is a big star.

