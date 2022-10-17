The White Lotus season 2 premiere: The meaning of the title

We are now under two weeks away from The White Lotus season 2 premiere arriving on HBO, and there is a lot to dive into here.

Take, for starters, the title for the premiere: “Ciao.” Sure, this is a pretty basic, predictable way to start off the seven-episode season, given that it can mean “hello” in Italian in addition to goodbye. Yet, there is a nice parallel here between this episode and the start of season 1, which was titled “Arrivals.”

From the very start, you can expect The White Lotus to not deviate too much tonally from what we saw the first time around. The show will be funny at times but also dark and dramatic at others. There will be a slightly different energy for season 2, but that is tied very much to the Sicilian setting. The show’s vibe and style does vary based on the location, so this could even be a plan moving into a potential season 3.

For now, we anticipate that the primary purpose of the premiere will be getting an opportunity to know and understand all of these characters — including the return of Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid. She is the one major character from season 1 confirmed to come back, and we tend to think that moving forward, she’ll have some of the same opportunities to engage in some antics.

Unfortunately, beyond all of this info it is hard to tease too much more, mostly because the rest of the characters are new and this is a show so much about the experience. How much can you state about where the story will go without knowing how it begins? We just know that the bar was set sky-high by the first season, which proved to be one of the most entertaining HBO newcomers in quite some time.

