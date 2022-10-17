Chesapeake Shores series finale: How did it end?

We knew that the Chesapeake Shores series finale was going to be emotional, but we still had hope for some happiness at the end.

Then, Bree got her heart smashed about two-thirds of the way in and we started to have doubts. Yet, there was still Mick and Megan’s wedding to get to and that gave us the chance for all sorts of romance. It’s really the culmination of Mick’s entire journey on the show and the more you think about it, the more it made sense for the show to end with him getting this new chance at love with someone he’d cared about for decades.

The wedding ceremony was simple and not over-the-top; in other words, it was exactly what you would have wanted from the show. While this was the central part of the series finale, the writers had to leave some room for a few other moments after the fact. Take, for starters, Luke showing up to the wedding after all, which means that he and Bree have some sort of future.

Also, Abby and Evan are engaged! We figured that the show would find a way to make that happen in the finale, and we don’t think it came across as too forced. He didn’t overdo it — even though he did buy a new house. When you think about all of this, it does add another layer of comedy to the whole ordeal.

The producers luckily knew ahead of time that this was going to be the final season and with that, they crafted an ending that made perfect sense for the characters. We do think the door is left open for something more in this world down the road, but even if it doesn’t happen, we left this feeling satisfied.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right away

What did you think about the events of the Chesapeake Shores series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







