Dancing with the Stars 31 results: Will Trevor Donovan recover?

As we get ourselves prepared for a new Dancing with the Stars 31 episode tonight, we know that someone will be eliminated. (Remember, there’s also another show airing tomorrow.)

Is Trevor Donovan the one in the most danger? It is super-easy to make that argument at the moment. The actor narrowly escaped elimination alongside his partner Emma Slater last week, though you could chalk it up to just one bad (and cheesy) routine. We don’t think that he is necessarily doomed to slide into the bottom again tonight.

So if Trevor isn’t eliminated, who else could be in danger? We still don’t think that Vinny Guadagnino is super-long for this world based on what we’ve seen from his routines so far; he’s been saved somewhat by his fan base, but will that last forever? Also, we could see Jessie James Decker getting somewhat lost in the shuffle, or even Heidi D’Amelio going out in some sort of big surprise. It is also possible that Joseph Baena could end up being in trouble eventually, but so far he’s been one of the most pleasant surprises we’ve had in the whole competition.

There are a few people we consider to be safe no matter what, and that includes the three favorites in Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey, and Chali D’Amelio alongside Selma Blair, who has a beautiful backstory that makes her an easy fan favorite. This season is one of the most competitive we’ve had in a while, and that is what makes things so exciting right now — there are legitimate questions as to who will get the top score every single week. (We do still think that Wayne is the favorite due to overall fan support.)

Who do you think will be eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 31 tonight?

