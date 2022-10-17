All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 3: ‘Me, Myself & I’

Next week on The CW, you’ll have a chance to see All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 3, a story titled “Me, Myself & I.” Just on the basis of that alone, you can assume here that self-reflection will be a big part of the story. Simone has a lot to think about when it comes to her life on the tennis court and away from it. In general, though, this is an episode about new opportunities, relationship challenges, and also finding your footing.

To get a few more details now on what the future could hold, go ahead and check out the full All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

BALANCING ACT – Simone (Geffri Maya) shows a different side of herself that does not go unnoticed as she reclaims her power on and off the court, but she must decide if that is the best strategy. Damon’s (Peyton Alex Smith) determination to ignore his unresolved relationship with Jessie (guest star Joe Holt) leads to conflict and an uncertainty within the team. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) has an unexpected visitor who will challenge him on his decision to pursue music, leaving Cam to turn to Keisha (Netta Walker) for support. As Amara (Kelly Jenrette) settles into her new job, she receives an anonymous critique, making her realize that she needs to sacrifice something important to her. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) find themselves revisiting the past, but each has a different outcome. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie (#203). Original airdate 10/24/2022.

Because we are so early in the season, it obviously goes without a saying that quite a few things are going to change. Don’t expect the story right now to be the same as the one we see a couple of months in the future.

