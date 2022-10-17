Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Three great possibilities

Yellowjackets season 2 will be premiering on Showtime in the new year, and we do think we can narrow it down further than that.

Unless there are any unexpected delays here with the Melanie Lynskey drama, it very-much looks like the network is angling for a late winter or early spring start. This enables them to have an opportunity to get the show back while people are still actively discussing it, and also take advantage of winter weather where people are more inclined to stay indoors and watch TV.

So are there any specific dates that everyone should be looking out for over the next little while, with the information that we have? Go ahead and consider the following great possibilities — of course, we’d love to see it back immediately, but that’s impossible given that filming only started at the end of August.

February 26 – Given that production is going to be happening until earlier on in the month, we have a hard time imagining that it will premiere before this. This is still after the NFL season, so Yellowjackets won’t have to worry about competition from that.

March 5 – Meanwhile, this date gives the post-production team one extra week to get the episodes ready. We would very-much understand if that’s needed, given that some shows require months to put installments together.

March 19 – We can’t imagine season 2 premiering on March 12, given that this is the same day as the Oscars. Airing it on March 19 may cause you to lose out on some cold-weather viewing, but you are still getting it out there in a sweet spot for Emmy voters and ensuring there isn’t TOO big a hiatus between season 1 and season 2.

