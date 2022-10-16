BMF season 2 premiere date: Is news on the way?

Are we going to be getting a BMF season 2 premiere date at some point in the near future? Based on early information, it is easy to believe so.

Let’s start things off here by sharing noting that we have officially entered what is being referred to as BMF Week, a time in which Starz is going to share a lot of information about both this show and the upcoming BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, which is going to be premiering on the network next week. The tweet below indicates that a lot of stuff is coming, so keep your eyes peeled over the next several days.

So what are the chances that we get an actual season 2 premiere date during BMF Week? From our vantage point, pretty high — just remember that the scripted show is coming back in January. Since that news is already out there, it’s easier to expect some specifics. Also, this is around the time in which Starz would announce the premiere date for a show two or three months away.

Rest assured that all of the powers-that-be are going to be invested in promoting a season 2 premiere date to the best of their ability. This is one of the reasons why we’ve got a documentary in the first place! There’s a real recognition here that this brand is one of the most important ones that Starz has and the network is trying to capitalize on that in whatever form they can. It’s also even more important when you consider 50 Cent opting to not renew his overall deal with them. It effectively means that Starz needs to cherish the projects from the rapper/producer that they already have, given that there may not be too many more coming in the immediate future.

Let’s just hope that BMF season 2 lives up to all of the hype, and that it is worth what has clearly been a pretty long wait.

It’s about to go down. To get y’all ready for the 10/23 drop of the #BMF Documentary, we're giving you a look at exclusive documentary clips, the facts behind the fiction, and even your first look at season 2. #BMF Week starts tomorrow – keep it locked, fam. pic.twitter.com/zoRfv3URbc — BMF (@bmfstarz) October 16, 2022

