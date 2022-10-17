The Good Doctor season 6 episode 4 spoilers: The ‘Shrapnel’ story

Next week on ABC, you should prepare yourselves to check out The Good Doctor season 6 episode 4. There will be a lot going on here, so what can we say in advance?

First and foremost, we could be seeing a medical case for Dr. Shaun Murphy that challenges him in different ways than what he would ever expect. He’s been around the block long enough now that he has seen a wide array of medical predicaments. However, there’s always a chance for this show to throw something new in his direction and that is exactly what you’re going to see here.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Shrapnel” – The team operates on a military reenactor whose attempt at authenticity has created an explosive predicament that even Dr. Shaun Murphy couldn’t predict. Meanwhile, Dr. Jordan Allen and Dr. Daniel Perez are on a race against time as they search for a severed foot on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what is going to be happening here when it comes to Morgan, Park, Lim, and some other main characters? It’s clear that there are some more mysteries that the show wants to keep, and we’re hoping of course that there is some big stuff coming up from all of them.

In the end, remember this: We’re still pretty darn early into the season, and absolutely there are going to be chances to watch things shift and evolve from here on out. We’ll see how the story goes, and eventually we know there’s even a backdoor pilot to The Good Lawyer that the producers are going to explore.

