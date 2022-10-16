Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 spoilers: A big Baez story?

As we prepared ourselves for Blue Bloods this fall, we knew there was a lot of potential for some big Maria Baez stories. After all, she is now a parent! Her decision to adopt in the season 12 finale dramatically changed her life, and we’ve had at least little mentions of it through the first tow episodes. We’ve seen Danny do his part to give her some advice, but it’s never been lost on us that Danny wasn’t a single parent when his kids were super-young; Baez’s situation is a little bit different, but she can at least lean on a lot of people around her for help.

For the sake of this Friday’s episode titled “Ghosted,” one of the people she leans on is none other than psychic Maggie, played of course by Callie Thorne. At one point in this episode the character could be in some danger, but we’re hoping this photo is set after all of that and it’s proof that she is a-okay.

Beyond the Maggie appearance, this story is of course going to be a fantastic chance to check in and see just how Baez is faring as a parent. There are some obvious hurdles that she’ll need to work through, whether it be being a single mom or having to be away so much in order to work. The most important thing, though, is that we know her capacity to love and how much work she’s going to put into this. She’ll be a great parent, and of course it’s nice for the character to have something else to do outside of work.

For now, we certainly have a hard time thinking this will be our only check-in with her personal life over the course of the upcoming season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

