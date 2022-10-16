The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: What we can assume

We’ve been very-much eager to get The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date at Amazon Prime for a pretty long time now — and we especially feel that way now. Remember that with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now over for the season, doesn’t it make sense that the streaming service would want to start hyping up something else in this same genre? We tend to think so.

However, it’s fair to assume at this point that nothing is coming through the rest of the year — except for maybe a premiere date announcement when we get closer into the holiday season. The Wheel of Time had opportunities at two major conventions this year to tease a specific date and they didn’t on either instance. This is as direct a sign that you’re ever going to get that we are still months away, but that’s okay. This is a big, super-ambitious show. This is not one that should be rushed out there, and nor is it one that will lose an audience because of a hiatus.

Our hope at this point is mostly that the first few months of 2023 provide an opportunity to really dive head-first into this world again, and also that there will be a chance to get some news on season 3 next year, as well. This renewal was announced so far in advance in order to ensure that the producers had a lot of time to prepare, and in theory, we believe that this could help to make the break between season 2 and season 3 a little bit smaller.

In general, we know that season 2 of The Wheel of Time will introduce some new faces — and, to go along with it, offer new opportunities to some of the people we already know.

