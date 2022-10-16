American Horror Story season 11 spoilers: First 2 NYC episodes

We recognize fully how hard of a challenge it’s been to get news on American Horror Story season 11. Other than revealing the subtitle of NYC and a few posters, the folks at FX have kept things intentionally cryptic. They’ve done whatever they can in order to hide the story, which is a move we still think is somewhat of a mistake. Why not give us a few more details? What do you really stand to lose with some of that?

With all of this secrecy in mind, we’re relying mostly on some official details from the network to boost our excitement level … and that’s what we are happy to bring to the table here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

We’ve shared in the past a few tidbits on just the premiere episode. However, this is where we remind you that there are actually two airing on Wednesday night. This two-episode pattern is something that will be present through the entirety of the season, so we suggest to get into the rhythm of this in advance.

Now, let’s get to sharing some of the details…

Episode 1, “Something’s Coming” – Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city; a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.

Episode 2, “Thank You For Your Service” – Gino grapples with his trauma; Patrick’s search takes him to dark places; a stranger contacts Hannah with a grave warning.

What we take away from this mostly is that there’s going to be danger for a lot of characters almost right away, and the events from episode 1 will bleed directly over into the second. We can’t say too much about the characters without meeting them, but we appreciate the character-based approach we are getting to this story right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story, including some other insight on the future

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other big updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







