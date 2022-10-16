Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Wait continues…

At this point, is it too much to ask for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date over on Starz? We certainly are expecting some sort of news soon.

Think about it like this: At this point a year ago, we already knew when the Michael Rainey Jr. series was going to be coming back. Not only that, but we had a reasonably good sense of what could be coming. What a difference a year makes, as things feel very much different at this point. Starz is holding back all of the information and while we’d love to see some sort of official date soon, nothing is guaranteed.

There was a perfect opportunity before this weekend’s Raising Kanan episode to announce something, but that didn’t happen. Now, we tend to think that all eyes are going to be on the season 2 finale of this show next week, as we’ll have to wait and see if something official comes out at that point. Wouldn’t Starz want to use one Power show in order to promote another? We tend to think so. For us personally, we’d use the end of Raising Kanan to promote both Ghost and Power Book IV: Force, which is almost certainly coming back in 2023.

We are not giving up entirely on the idea of Ghost coming out this year, though the likelihood of it seems less and less with each passing day. We recognize fully that Starz has a lot of other shows coming out the next several weeks and with that in mind, it may be more logical for them to just start things off again in January, once we’re on the other side of the holiday season.

