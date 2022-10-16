Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/16?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to be seeing some other great stuff from the late-night show?

We know that this is a pretty unpredictable time for this show, and for a wide array of reasons. For starters, we know that there are random hiatuses that tend to happen with Oliver’s show throughout the year, and it can be hard to predict when some of them are set to happen. From here, there is also the presence of House of the Dragon, which has pushed several installments of the series later and later into the evening.

Luckily, there is good news to share here on a couple of fronts. Not only is there a new episode of Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on, but you’ll be able to see it at 11:02 p.m. Eastern — not too much later than the standard timeslot. Because House of the Dragon is slightly shorter this week, that keeps it from being subject to too many substantial delays.

As for what is going to be coming up in the episode tonight, you’re probably aware already that this is a mystery. We’re sure there will be some sort of segment about Congress, but perhaps not more than just a few minutes. This season has been more dependent on pre-planned main segments than any other in recent memory, at times for better and also for worst. Not all of them this year have been winners, but there’s still no denying that when Oliver and his staff are at their most clever and outside-the-box, they produce some of the funniest stuff that TV has to offer.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Is there anything you specifically want to see as a primary focus?

Tonight’s show starts at 11:02pm! And then next week we’re off, but don’t worry!!! We’re sure the dragons have some big to-do planned for the night. You know them, never miss a chance to cause a hubbub. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) October 16, 2022

