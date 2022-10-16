Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The Apple TV+ order of things

What can you expect in terms of Ted Lasso season 3? Think laughter, heartfelt moments, and one-liners you may remember for years.

Oh, and you can also expect it at some point in 2023. While anything can happen in theory, we’re close to ruling out entirely that the Jason Sudeikis series will be back on Apple TV+ this year. We personally think that the streaming service would love to bring the show back sooner, but it actually has to be ready to air and it’s not. We’ve already posted this weekend that season 3 is still in production, more than seven months after it first kicked off.

So has this delay significantly changed what Apple wants to do in terms of their top-tier series? Not as much as you may think. We’ve thought for a while that season 3 of Ted Lasso would premiere prior to The Morning Show, which would come back prior to Severance season 2. For the time being, we don’t think that this has changed at all. Some of that is due simple to The Morning Show and Severance being so far away due to their productions; we don’t think either of them is getting significantly pushed back just because Ted Lasso has been for a wide array of different reasons.

It also just makes sense for the Sudeikis comedy to be the first of these heavy-hitters to premiere, since Apple will likely want to convince some of these subscribers to stick around for their other shows. It is similar in a way to when HBO gets an influx of subscribers for one of their big shows; the last thing that they want is to see them unsubscribe after the fact, so they have to figure out a way to keep them as long as possible.

Hopefully more news on all of these shows will surface by the end of the year.

