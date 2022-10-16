NCIS season 20: Is a big Kasie episode on the way?

As we prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 5 on CBS tomorrow, we know that there’s going to be big Leon Vance story. This is coming after big stories for Alden Parker, Timothy McGee, Nick Torres, and the duo of Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer.

When you think about all of this, it’s pretty clear that the crime procedural is working overtime to ensure that there are character-specific stories every single week to kick off this season. Of course, this does lead to a big question: Is a huge Kasie Hines episode coming in the near future?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

At this point, it goes without saying that we want this. Diona Reasonover brings so much fun to this show, and she’s also played more dramatic material really well when given the opportunity. She went through a harrowing experience near the start of last season, and there’s also a relationship with Piper that we’ve barely seen explored on-screen. There is also so much about her life away from the team we still do not know!

On paper, it 100% feels like the time is now to explore a lot of this further, so let’s cross our fingers and hope that episode 6 or episode 7 delivers that opportunity. We’d like to see it before we get to that already-announced three-part crossover event with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii, which is slated to arrive at some point before we get early on in the new year. We should at least get a tiny tease for what episode 6 looks like tomorrow night, provided that we get a promo following episode 5 on CBS. (These days, we realize that this is not a guarantee.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

Do you think we’re going to see a big Kasie episode at some point soon in NCIS season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss anything else. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







