Chesapeake Shores season 7: Why isn’t it happening at Hallmark?

In the wake of tonight’s series finale, this feels like the perfect time to ask about Chesapeake Shores season 7. Why isn’t it happening?

On paper, it is easy to make the argument that this is one of those shows that could go on forever. Just think about it for a moment: The premise allows for the O’Brien family to evolve over time, as this is a story about characters. As long as there is solid writing, you don’t have to worry about running out of stories.

Unfortunately, television shows don’t work in a way where casts and crews can just do a project however long the way. Networks have a major role here and with this one, it seems like this is when Hallmark Channel wanted to say goodbye. There was certainly some tumultuous moments with Chesapeake Shores over the years including the exit of Jesse Metcalf, so we suppose in that way, we’re just happy to get six seasons at all. This is more than a lot of cable shows receive and we are acutely aware of that.

We’ll at least also say this: We got a proper season here and of course, we are very-much grateful for that. Remember how many shows out there don’t get this and are just canceled out of the blue. Tonight’s episode should provide closure to most of the main characters’ stories, but also still leave the door open enough so there could be another season down the road.

Of course, we don’t want to sit here and act as though anything is assured down the road for Meghan Ory and the rest of the cast, but we’d love to at least get a movie in a few years! We already feel like there’s going to be a lot of nostalgia associated with this show in the weeks and months to come.

