As we get closer to the end of House of the Dragon on HBO, the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off absolutely does linger in the background.

Technically, we are 100% aware of the fact that this show hasn’t been confirmed by the network. However, there is so much reporting out there, including comments from George R.R. Martin and Kit Harington’s former co-star Emilia Clarke, to know that things are in the works behind the scenes here. It mostly just comes down to when things are far enough along that HBO wants to comment. We’ve spent so much time with the supposed Prince Who Was Promised over on House of the Dragon, so why not focus on the real one for a change?

Beyond Jon Snow, we’re well-aware that a spin-off also presents an opportunity to showcase a few other familiar characters, as well. We don’t think that Harington and/or the show’s eventual showrunner would want to just regurgitate the entire surviving cast of the original show, but there is a chance for them to showcase a couple other familiar faces Beyond the Wall, and maybe give us a cameo or two down the line. Given the location of Winterfell, it is easy to imagine that Sansa Stark could turn up at some point during the show, as could a few other people from northern areas of Westeros.

We do think that HBO would be careful to not make a Jon Snow series a revolving door of cameos, but this is at least something else to think about here while we let our excitement simmer for the time being. Hopefully, we get at least some confirmation about this in the winter, when network executives get in front of the media for the latest TCA event.

