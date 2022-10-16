The Equalizer season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Who’s out for the truth?

Next week you’re going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 4 on CBS; so what is it you’re going to see here?

Of course, there are going to be a few different things at the center of this story, titled “One Percenters.” For starters, this is one that will air at the show’s standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern time in most markets. It’s also going to present another struggle for Robyn McCall as someone else tries to figure out her identity. So who is this time around? Think in terms of Delilah’s father Miles. He could be persistent, but we do personally think he’s not going to figure things out just yet. We’ve had enough secrets come out as of late, so there’s no real reason to rush anything along.

Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“One Percenters” – A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. Meanwhile, Delilah’s father, Miles, insists on knowing the truth about McCall’s work, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper and record producer Big Daddy Kane guest stars as Buffalo Joe, a motorcycle club founder.

The stuff with the motorcycle club should be compelling, mostly due to the fact that we love Sons of Anarchy / Mayans MC. Sure, there’s no way to get the depth of these series into a single episode of TV, but there’s still a chance to dive into a great character played by a notable guest star.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer, including other updates on what lies ahead

Where do you think things are going to go as we check out The Equalizer season 3 episode 4 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you do that, keep coming back — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other scoop. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







