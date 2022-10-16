Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Or, are we in a spot where the NFL lineup is pushing everything back a little bit? No matter what question you’ve got at the moment, rest assured we’re happy to lend a helping hand.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off here by sharing the good news: You are going to be seeing more of the Queen Latifah show on the air soon! Tonight’s episode is currently scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, but you should remember that things could change depending on if there are any major overruns. We’ll come back with a new time in the event things dramatically change.

As for what’s coming up story-wise, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Gaslight” – When a widowed single mother claims her dead husband is attempting to kill her from beyond the grave, McCall and the team help uncover the truth, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 16 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Gloria Reuben guest stars as Trish, a recently widowed gallerist who rekindles a romantic relationship with Aunt Vi.

There is clear sense on paper that this could be a great story — after all, there’s a memorable guest star at the center of it and also a mysterious and action-packed case for Robyn. This is going to be a story that brings the show back to its semi-procedural roots, though we do tend to think there will be a few little things that are paid off a little bit later on down the road. Because the show already has a season 4 renewal, the writers can be comfortable with what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







