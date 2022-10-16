Saturday Night Live return date: Jack Harlow to host, perform

During tonight’s episode, we were lucky enough to get the Saturday Night Live return date at NBC, and also the next host!

Typically, what happens with the late-night sketch show is that you get three or four shows, a break, and then three or four more. It enables everyone to get a breather, and the timing this time around is even more important. Why? It gives Cecily Strong a chance to get back from her other gig in Los Angeles and hopefully be on several shows the rest of the season. As one of the longest-tenured cast members, we tend to think she’ll be prominently featured the rest of the way.

Let’s go ahead and get to the return date now: October 29. This show will be hosted by Jack Harlow, who is also serving as the musical guest! It’s certainly unusual for there to be two straight shows like this, given that we usually only get a host also serving as the performer once or twice a season.

What will Harlow bring to the show? Plenty of style, but also hopefully a willingness to do some surprising and crazy things. This is the sort of thing that we’re always going to hope for when it comes to someone who doesn’t 100% come from the sketch comedy world. We know already why SNL wanted to hire him for this gig — the idea here was to ensure that they would have someone who would attract younger viewers, especially since with so many new cast members, it’s not as easy to generate immediate buzz.

Following the October 29 show, we tend to think there is going to be at least two or three shows that are airing throughout the month of November. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some other memorable hosts that encompass a lot of different parts of the entertainment world.

