Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Or, was the show pushed back some considerable measure thanks to the NFL?

There are of course a few different things to work through here, but let us begin with the good news: As of this writing, you will be seeing LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast back. You just may be waiting a little while to see them. The earliest that season 14 episode 2 (titled “Of Value”) will air is 10:30 p.m. Eastern, as this is one of those nights where NFL programming is pushing everything back. Of course, things could end up being later depending on how long football lasts, so we’d say to be prepared for that. (We’ll have further updates with that in mind.)

As for what’s coming up with the actual story here, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Of Value” – After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team mounts a search to bring them home. Also, Deeks and Kensi realize they may need to get Rosa some help with her schoolwork, and Anna considers a career outside of law enforcement, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 16 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Anna storyline may be one of the most fascinating for a few different reasons, starting with it venturing into territory this show rarely goes. Sure, we have seen Kensi and Deeks discuss working outside of NCIS here and there, but Bar Paly’s character may take it pretty seriously at this point. She’s gone through a lot, and also rejoining the ATF could mean considerable time away from her fiance Callen. There is a lot for her to consider and we’ll see if she comes up with an answer in this episode.

