Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Sparing no expense?

As we continue along this very long road to Squid Game season 2, there are some things that are rather clear at present. Take, at present, how high many expectations are for what lies ahead. Also, there’s the matter of making things bigger, more ambitious, and creative. In order to pull some of this off, you also have to consider a larger price tag.

No matter how you slice it, it feels pretty darn clear that the show has 100% earned a bigger budget. It is one of the biggest shows in the history of Netflix, and it became the rare foreign-language series to actually win awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Everyone will receive a larger piece to the piece, and that includes the current face of the franchise.

According to some local reports, actor Lee Jung-jae (who of course plays protagonist Gi-hun) could earn 1 billion Korean won (or approximately $700,000 per episode) for his role on the upcoming second season. This rate is relatively in line with what a lot of big-name actors earn for US television productions, and it is easy to justify it when you consider his Emmy win plus the show’s total viewership. Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like there were any hang-ups when it comes to negotiations and behind the scenes, everything appears to be smooth sailing.

Squid Game season 2 won’t be premiering anytime soon, but that has little to do with Lee’s schedule. Instead, the next few months should be spent hammering out the creative for the upcoming batch of episodes. After that, production should get started next year on new episodes, and the plan is for those to premiere when we get around to 2024. We’re sure that next year, it will be easier to lay out more specifics; we’re just pretty far from that right now.

