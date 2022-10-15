When Calls the Heart season 10: The dream scenario

We know that When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to be coming onto Hallmark Channel at some point in the new year — but unfortunately, a long wait is ahead. We still have a long time between where we are now and when the show is going to be on its way back, and that leaves the door open for a lot of interesting questions.

What is one currently running through our mind? It’s as simple as wondering what could be the best possible way to promote a show like this. We’re sure that the network will do a decent amount, since it is one of their most-popular shows. However, do we really have to wait to get some more insight about it?

We’ll go ahead and admit that we’ve got a dream scenario running through our mind right now, one where the Erin Krakow series gets a teaser or some sort of promotion during the Chesapeake Shores series finale tomorrow night. Of course, we refer to this as a dream because the odds of it actually coming into fruition are pretty low. If we don’t get season 10 until March at the earliest, it’s more likely that we will get more insight during either the holiday season or in January.

There are multiple reasons for Hallmark to push this season harder than ever, and it starts of course with the fact that it is a huge milestone. Not a lot of cable shows make it to season 10! Beyond just that, there’s also the fact that Lucas and Elizabeth are now engaged and Rosemary and Lee are having a baby — plot-wise, it is also very-much clear that there is a lot of interesting stuff to explore.

