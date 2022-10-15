Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Is filming underway yet?

How close are we to getting a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date over at FX? Based on some new information, this question should be re-framed. Really, it is more about how close we actually are to filming being underway.

Even though the renewal was first greenlit officially back during San Diego Comic-Con, there still is not much news on the start of production. We do think cameras will be rolling before too long, mostly because the network likes to have a new season every year, if possible. For the time being, though, star JD Pardo is working on Road House for Amazon — basically, keeping himself busy during the hiatus.

Our hope still remains that the Sons of Anarchy sequel will be ready at some point in the spring, especially given the way that season 4 concluded. How could we not want some answers on that in the reasonably near future? Season 4 wrapped up with the warehouse being set on fire, and us still having questions aplenty as to who was responsible for it. We tend to think personally that it was EZ’s own brother Angel, mostly because that sets up the most interesting story the rest of the way. EZ is leading the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans now and has a very specific vision for how to handle the war with the Sons and so much more. He legitimately believes his ideas are right, and that sort of conviction could make him a huge threat to anyone who opposes him.

Hopefully, more specific premiere-date news will be available once we get around to February or March; for the time being, we’re just going to need to exercise some patience … even if that is difficult.

