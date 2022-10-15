Survivor 43 episode 5 preview: A beware advantage crisis

As we get ourselves set for Survivor 43 episode 5 on CBS this Wednesday, we know another Beware Advantage is still out there. What’s going to become of it? Well, let’s just say that things could get messy.

Before we go further here, let’s go ahead and lay out where some things stand with the other two advantages. Both Cody on Vesi and Karla at Coco have turned their advantages into idols thanks to the bizarre (but entertaining) twist with the beads. The Baka tribe is the only one that hasn’t uncovered the advantage yet, but that could be changing moving forward. Just take a look at the full Survivor 43 episode 5 synopsis now:

“Stop with All the Niceness” – Two castaways get caught by another tribemate while opening a Beware Advantage. Also, one person from each tribe must take a journey together where they can risk their vote or play it safe, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So who is going to be caught? We’ve seen Owen scramble around at the Baka camp in some of the previews, so we wonder if he was the one caught some people in the act. Where things get interesting here is that if people have their guard up, they may be a little more suspicious of the whole bead plot. Things could get pretty contentious on Baka in general since this tribe seems to be somewhat split already. It’s been to some extent the men versus the women, though Gabler may ruffle enough feathers with everyone to get himself in trouble.

(Remember that Gabler does still actually have an immunity idol, but it’s only good for one more Tribal Council he attends.)

