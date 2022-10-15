The Rookie season 5 episode 4: Why the crossover now?

For those who are not currently aware, The Rookie season 5 episode 4 is going to be a crossover with The Rookie: Feds, and that may surprise people. Obviously, it makes sense that the two shows would interact with each other, but we’re not sure a big event like this was expected so early on in the season.

Does it make sense with the story being presented? There’s no arguing that. With the return of Rosalind and the threat she presents to both Nolan and his girlfriend Bailey, the FBI would be involved alongside the LAPD. This is an extremely-dangerous serial killer and her threat level goes beyond just the city. The police will need all the help they can get.

Of course, the reasons to do this crossover behind-the-scenes go far beyond just that. This is a deliberate move made by The Rookie to try and find some success within this shared universe, which they have been working on for weeks. Multiple episodes of Feds so far have featured small cameos from The Rookie cast members, and that is without mentioning the backdoor pilot last spring. The challenge is that the live ratings for the spin-off have failed to take off so far, and we still are unsure if the shared universe will work in the long-term. We know there’s a real risk that comes with pushing something too hard to the extent of alienating viewers.

Nonetheless, the presence of Rosalind and the long-term story at play here has us excited for this show to come back on the air this weekend. We’re just curious now to see how this story plays out, and whether or not this could really be the end for one of the most important long-term villains in this world.

