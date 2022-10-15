The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: January off the table?

Like so many of you out there, we find ourselves very-much eager to learn The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date over at HBO. Of course, it would be great if that information is out there sooner rather than later.

Should we expect a big date release soon? Unfortunately no, and for a couple of simple reasons. For starters, we’re not at a point yet where a date is imminent. Also, it feels nearly certain that season is not premiering in either December or January.

Recently, the network announced the premiere date for the third and final season of His Dark Materials for early December. How does that relate to the costume drama? It’s rather simple. Both shows occupy the same Monday timeslot, so we don’t tend to think The Gilded Age will be on the air until the fantastic epic wraps up. This means that the earliest we could probably see the show back is when we get around to February.

The best thing that HBO could do is announce a date at some point before we get to the end of the year, and potentially a teaser/trailer to go along with it. That would give them a couple of solid months to promote the show, but that is provided that it actually comes back in February. It could be a little later than that, but we do think it benefits all parties involved here to make this as much of an annual event as humanly possible. There is no benefit that comes with making viewers wait longer, unless of course the episodes aren’t quite ready yet. There’s still a larger audience that can be gained here, largely because this is not your typical HBO show when it comes to style or substance.

