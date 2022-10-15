Hightown season 3 premiere date: A hopeful sign for the future?

We don’t think there is any question that Starz is making us wait forever for a Hightown season 3 premiere date — and absolutely it is frustrating. Filming for the Monica Raymund series wrapped up a good two and a half months ago and to this point, there has been almost nothing said about when the series will return. Given the roster that’s already set for the network the rest of the year, we’re rather pessimistic we’ll be seeing anything more until 2023.

Still, is there any reason at all to have hope? If nothing else, you can make the argument that the network is still promoting it on some level. If you look below, you can see a season 2 clip posted today by the network’s “Take the Lead” initiative. Sure, the relationship between Jackie and Leslie ends in a far less hopeful place than where it was at this point, but this just serves as another reminder of how many layers there are to this show.

Of course, we we look towards season 3 we hope that there are some happier times coming for Raymund’s character, but it is hard to guarantee anything based on what we’ve seen so far. This show is about overcoming demons and obstacles, and her addiction is a big one that is constantly right in front of her. We also expect some other hurdles in all directs she’ll need to overcome, and this is something else that she will have to consider.

Whenever we get a premiere date, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there’s some sort of trailer (or at least a teaser) to go along with it. We’ve waited so long already, so why not give us some sort of appetizer to tide us over until the show’s finally here?

The #Hightown happy ending we all deserved: hit pause on episode 204 at around the 3:41 mark. #TakeTheLead pic.twitter.com/GrGtYlPKo4 — STARZ #TakeTheLead (@STZTakeTheLead) October 15, 2022

