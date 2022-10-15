American Horror Story season 11 teaser: The NYC countdown

Can you believe the new season of American Horror Story is premiering in just five days? In one way, it feels like we’ve been waiting forever in order to see it. However, we almost close to nothing about it. We know the setting and there are hints aplenty about it being a period piece … but beyond that, what is there to really say? Let’s just say that the fine folks at FX are very much keeping us in the dark at the moment.

As you prepare for the first episode of AHS: NYC, at least you can see a new countdown teaser at the bottom of this article. There are a few little tidbits in here you may not have seen before and beyond just that, we do think that this preview is meant mostly to set the foundation for the show’s overall style and vibe.

Do we think the theme alone will make a good many people interested in watching? Sure, mostly because urban legends and/or serial killers in a populated city is a tried-and-true formula. Both could be a part of this season, which does feel more grounded on the surface than we’ve seen in the franchise as of late. You have to go back several seasons to find a version of this show that was not overly supernatural in nature; there could still be some elements of that here, but it doesn’t feel like this is what producers are leaning into at the moment. Instead, they’re more down to just show off the setting and a distinct visual flair.

Remember now that the first two episodes of NYC are going to air at once. Beyond that, two episodes will air every week until the 10-episode season is complete.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: NYC?

