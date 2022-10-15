Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: Is it bound for 2024?

It 100% goes without saying that we want to see Cobra Kai season 6 debut on Netflix at some point sooner rather than later. Just remember the super-electric way in which season 5 wrapped up; how can you not want more from this world?

Well, the unfortunate thing is that it’s very-much clear we won’t be getting more episodes for quite some time; heck, there’s no guarantee that it will happen over the course of 2023.

First and foremost, remember some of what we’ve reported in the past; the core of the series’ creative team is working on another project right now, and even if the season 6 renewal comes in today, that isn’t going to expedite the process. It takes months to get together scripts, and it’s already pretty assured that filming won’t kick off for the next chapter of the story until we get around to next year. It may not even be at the start of next year.

Remember from here that it takes a show (including a half-hour one like Cobra Kai) months to film new episodes, and then months after the fact to edit them together in post-production. Because Netflix debuts everything all at once, that can push things back even further. We’re still not someone who wants to rule out the chance of getting new installments of the show at the tail end of next year but at this point, it is far from a guarantee.

If there is one simple reason for the streaming service to get new episodes out there ASAP, it is the age of some of their younger cast. The longer you wait, the more unbelievable it becomes that some of these actors are playing high schoolers. You have to take advantage of where things are now, so let’s just hope the wheels can get turner on another chapter of this karate comedy before too long.

