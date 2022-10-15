NCIS season 20 episode 5 photo: Where are Parker and Vance?

As we get ourselves prepared for NCIS season 20 episode 5 on CBS this Monday, are we gearing up for a case with international significance? Just from looking at some of the latest images, it is fair to wonder about that very thing.

For the latest example of this, just look above at the latest image of “Guardian,” one that features Parker (Gary Cole) and Vance (Rocky Carroll) alongside a character named Lena Paulsen (Marem Hassler) at what looks to be an Interpol conference.

So what is going on here? Well, for starters, we tend to think that Vance attending these sort of events is a big part of the job, even if it means venturing far away from Washington DC sometimes to do so. The big change may be having Parker (or any high-level NCIS agent) at his side. That may be due to a home invasion that happens within this episode, which is the sort of thing that inevitably does call for an added amount of security. He’s going to need more protection to ensure his safety, but knowing what we do about Vance, he’s probably going to hate almost every minute of it.

For those who do love this particular character, “Guardian” should be a great chance to learn more about him — with that, the writers are also continuing their trend of giving us character-centric stories almost every week this season. We personally are thrilled with that, given that these characters (and our attachment to them) is what makes this show stand out from every other series under the sun. There’s a tone and a style here that is deceptively hard to replicate.

