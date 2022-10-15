Dancing with the Stars 31 week 5 spoilers: Prom night!

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, this week Dancing with the Stars 31 is moving into a two-night format! You’re going to see a lot of great routines through the first episode on Monday, but then after that the remaining 11 Stars are going to be hitting the ballroom again on Tuesday. This is clearly a part of how Disney+ is making use of their new format; in the past on ABC, we would’ve just had one night of performances and a double elimination on Monday.

If you did not know, Monday’s episode is going to be themed around Most Memorable Year routines, something that the series has done in the past. You can see some of the styles and music for that over at the link here. We’re going to talk more in this article about Tuesday’s Prom Night theme! There are a lot of fun routines in here, and we tend to think the idea here was choosing music you would 100% here at a lot of proms all over the country.

Remember that technically one celebrity may not get to perform their routine due to Monday’s elimination; it’s just impossible to gauge that in advance.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: cha-cha (“Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: cha-cha (“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: samba (“It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: jive (“You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall and John Oates)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: jazz (“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Viennese waltz (“Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: jive (“Basket Case” by Green Day)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: cha-cha (“SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake feat. Timbaland)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Viennese waltz (“You and Me” by Lifehouse)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: cha-cha (“Waiting for Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: contemporary (“No Air” by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: tango (“Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship feat. Leighton Meester)

We should go ahead and say that Heidi may have the best choice of the group in terms of fun; yet, Jordin doing a contemporary routine to one of her own songs could lead to a breakthrough moment she’s been looking for most of the season. For the most part, she’s been firmly in the middle of the pack.

