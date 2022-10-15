Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 10: Cast talks series finale!

Tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel, one of the most emotional TV events out there will arrive in the Chesapeake Shores series finale. As you would imagine, saying goodbye to the O’Brien family will not be easy. We’ve had a chance to immerse ourselves in their world over the past several years, and this show has offered everything from romance to drama to humor to of course escapism.

Now, we’re getting set for a finale that is set to feature multiple family milestones, big choices for the future, and of course a wedding. Isn’t that the perfect culmination for this story? Of course, we think there easily could’ve been enough story here for at least one more season, but all good things must come to an end and for a cable series, six seasons is a pretty good run. At least the writers knew about this far enough in advance to film a proper ending.

If you want to prepare yourselves further for the finale and hear some great stories, why not check out the video below? In it, you get forty-plus minutes of discussion from a number of series regulars as they talk about the time on the show and what it’s meant to them. It’s a good appetizer before the main course of the episode itself.

In the aftermath of this series finale, the biggest thing we’re hoping for is pretty darn simple: That Hallmark does continue to find a way to prioritize long-form series. We know that their bread and butter these days are the original movies, but these shows get people invested in a different way! They also add a little bit of variety and, of course, you can use some of these actors within the movies, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores, including more on the future

What do you most want to see on the Chesapeake Shores series finale when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







