Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The current state of things

As we contemplate the idea of a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime, let’s take a look at how they perceive things. Or, to be specific, if they still view the show’s future in the way that they once did months ago.

It’s already clear that the critically-acclaimed drama is coming back a little later than some initially thought. This past winter, the idea was floated that season 2 could come on the air at some point in 2022. That is no longer the case. However, it’s also been out there for at least the past couple of months that new episodes could start airing shortly after filming wraps in February. Will that prove to be the case?

We should note that everything is still subject to change, as they most often are when it comes to shows in the era of the global health crisis. A delay could come at any given moment but at the time of this writing, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests a major issue behind the scenes. Our expectation is that Yellowjackets will be back as early as late February or as late as April.

The biggest thing that we’ve gotten from Showtime over the past several months is rather simple: They very much want this show back as soon as they can. They do have other popular shows like The Chi and Your Honor, but this is not HBO, which has so many hits that it can be a little more patient with some of their releases. Yellowjackets is the biggest hit Showtime has in terms of potential, so they need to get it back to boost the rest of their lineup. From our vantage point, this needs to be their top priority entering the new year.

