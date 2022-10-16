The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on Starz you will have a chance to see The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 7, and there is a lot we can say in advance.

So where do we begin? We suppose the most sensible place is noting that this is the penultimate one of the season. Whatever happens here is destined to carry through to the finale, which could be seismic in its own right. For starters, the long-term future of the Samantha Morton series remains unclear. Some of their historical dramas have been one-season affairs, but it certainly feels like there could in theory be more of Catherine’s life to explore. We suppose that this is really a question for another day, but we cannot help but start to ponder it over now.

Let’s go ahead and note that the title for episode 7 is “An Attack On The King” — if you wanted to get a sense of the stakes that are present here, that almost does it alone. Catherine will be in a pretty precarious position both personally and politically.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Mary visits Rahima and recounts her side of the story of life at the Royal Court. Catherine and Mary have conflicting views when it comes to freedom of religion in France.

We’ll go ahead and note now that the finale title is “A Queen is Made” — doesn’t that feel like a worthy conclusion? To us, this is the producers saying that even if there is no season 2, they’re laying out their cards on the table now and making sure they get a certain element of closure.

