Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 promo: An impossible case?

As you get yourselves prepared for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 3 on CBS next week, there’s going to be a story stuffed full of questions.

Where do we even start here? For Danny Reagan, he may be facing one of his most difficult investigations yet. Think in terms of a case he and Baez are tasked with where there is almost no evidence … and it also leads to Maggie the psychic being in the hospital. Callie Thorne will be back in this episode, and it seems like we tend to see her at least once a season at this point. We’re not sure she will ever evolve fully into a Danny love interest, but that may be a matter of narrative space more than anything else. With all of the stories that we get in a single hour, there’s often not a lot of time to really explore something long-term. Remember: This show is a procedural! (There are a lot of people who don’t want this romance anyway.)

The promo for “Ghosted” unfortunately doesn’t reveal too much more beyond this and Frank being absolutely frustrated about an issue likely tied to the job; the synopsis teases that he will have to commemorate a “former police commissioner with a questionable professional legacy.” That’s the sort of thing that could, rather easily, harm his own legacy depending on where things go.

Of course, our biggest issue in regards to the promo is pretty darn simple: It’s so short! Why did CBS start making these only a handful of seconds? They may want to use this space to promote other things, but this doesn’t give casual fans a lot to look forward to in general.

