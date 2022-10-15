Magnum PI season 5: Perdita Weeks’ cat exploits; more BTS

Another week has wrapped up within the world of Magnum PI season 5; not share some of the latest behind-the-scenes exploits?

Let’s start things off here with a story that starts pretty funny, only to have a pretty brutal ending. Look at the photo below of Perdita Weeks and a cat! She posted it on her Instagram Stories (Zachary Knighton is in the background), only to reveal shortly later that same cat clawed her in face. Consider this another reminder that cats can be pretty unpredictable … and we say this as a cat owner.

Let’s hope that this is the worst thing that happens to Weeks on season 5; we already know that her character Higgins at one point could have to deal with everything from a possible kidnapping to an undercover mission as a lifeguard this season.

(To think, everyone is still early on in production — cameras just started rolling a little over a month ago!)

For some other behind-the-scenes shots…

All you have to do is look below! Within these, you can see a new image of Stephen Hill alongside some of the cast — for the record, Stephen worked on his birthday yesterday! (Let’s all send him a Happy Belated Birthday, shall we?)

Meanwhile, we also have a tease below from Tim Kang, who shared an image from his “office” — which really looks to be some sort of big outdoor venue. There is a drum set up there, so is there some sort of murder investigation at a rock concert? Is someone going undercover as a musician? These are the sort of things that we love to speculate on, and we have plenty of time to do that! Remember that season 5 won’t premiere until at least early 2023.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 across the board?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back! We’ll have other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Hill (@stephenhillacts)

