First and foremost, let’s start things off with a simple reminder that no, the longtime cast member is not gone for good — this is a temporary absence, and one that SNL knew about in advance. Cecily is currently in the midst of performing The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe out in Los Angeles, which she will be doing until next weekend. On the other side of that, she could be free to come back to the show, though we’ll wait to be excited for her until she comes back.

These sort of absences have become increasingly common on the late-night series over the past few weeks, and for a pretty simple reason: Lorne Michaels wants to keep familiar faces around. Many cast members, including Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, may have stayed longer than they would have otherwise due to the global health crisis. One way that the show helped to convince them to stick around was to also allow them time to work on other things here and there. With Pete, Kate, and so many other cast members departing over the summer, Cecily’s presence was all the more imperative. It’s why we are not surprised at all that producers did what they could to make sure that she would stay.

Of course, we should note that we’re not altogether confident in Strong’s long-term future beyond this season. She’s one of the longest-tenured cast members behind Kenan Thompson, and we are going to approach most of the remaining episodes as though she’ll be gone in the spring. If she’s not, we’ll consider it a pleasant surprise.

Now, can we get a Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party after Cecily’s return? What about a boozy Jeanine Pirro, as pictured above?

Do you think Cecily Strong could be leaving Saturday Night Live after this season?

