Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2: What is Jamie’s new job?

As we prepared for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 tonight on CBS, we knew that Jamie Reagan was going to have a new gig. Yet, there were still more questions about 1) what it was and 2) how it would impact how he worked at the precinct … and with Eddie.

At the start of this episode, McNichols did her best to surprise both Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters with the news that Jamie would be transferred; however, he would not be sent out super-far away. He and Eddie got their wish to stay together, but it meant him taking on a new title: field intelligence sergeant.

What does this mean? Jamie’s work will become a bit more secretive, as he is now tasked with analyzing / studying criminals in order to determine who are proper assets for the NYPD moving forward. This is a job that will require a lot out of him, and perhaps a different part of his training that he has utilized in quite some time. First of all, one of the most important parts of his job now is the Black Room, a spot where everything must be kept secret. He can’t even tell Eddie about some of his work moving forward, and he’ll have to weave back and forth between day-to-day operations and 1PP.

His first lesson? Trust no one, as anyone could be compromised at just about any moment.

Jamie and Eddie’s big issue

Can he really take a job that requires so many secrets? Eddie is worried about it driving a big wedge within their relationship. She then went to McNichols to vent before realizing that it was a bad idea. Jamie actually talked to her first, knowing that Eddie didn’t want him to take this job.

Did things change at the end of the episode? Absolutely. Eddie realized that Jamie’s new job, despite all the mystery, could be beneficial for their relationship. After all, it would force them to talk about something other than work for a change.

What do you think about Jamie’s new gig, as described in Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2?

What do you think about Jamie's new gig, as described in Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

