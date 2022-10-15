A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: When to expect it

Can you expect news on A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date at some point over the next couple of weeks? Or, is that wishful thinking on our part? There’s at least a modest chance for news in October, but even if it’s November, rest assured news still could be coming early on in the month.

All indications so far suggest that the ensemble drama, potentially entering its final season, is set to premiere at midseason. This is a somewhat-amorphous period of time which could be anywhere from January until March; yet, most of the premiere dates for these midseason shows are announced all at once. Last year, ABC did that with their lineup on November 1; why would there be any significant change this time around?

We personally think the network will confirm dates as soon as they are safely able — by that, we mean mostly that they won’t want to make any last-minute changes after the fact. There are a couple of obvious possibilities for A Million Little Things already. First, it could be a fill-in show for The Good Doctor or Big Sky while they are on break. Or, it could end up arriving on Thursday nights after the conclusion of Alaska Daily, which is still in the early going.

One situation to watch right now is with The Rookie: Feds, which is currently airing on Tuesday nights. It has struggled so far in the ratings, and that makes us think it is less likely to get a pickup for additional episodes. With that in mind, we could see season 5 arrive in that spot at some point next year. Remember that if this is the final season for A Million Little Things, ABC is less likely to prioritize live ratings. Some of the more “prime” timeslots could be handed to shows that need them in order to get a renewal.

