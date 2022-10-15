Shantaram season 1 episode 4 air date at Apple TV+, more details

Following the big, three-episode premiere on Apple TV+ today, what else is there to say about Shantaram season 1 episode 4?

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that the Charlie Hunnam series will be back in one week’s time. This is a traditional format for the streaming service, as they give you two or three episodes at the start to get you hooked; from there, they space things out the rest of the way. They steer clear most of the time of the Netflix model, which comes with serious disadvantages — including viewers forgetting about a show entirely after they binge all episodes in a single weekend.

The first season of Shantaram is actually twelve episodes, considerably longer than you tend to see from your average premium cable / streaming show. (Most hour-long programs are lucky to have ten-episode orders these days.) This means more time to get immersed in 1980’s Bombay, and in the story of Hunnam’s character of Lin. Because the series is based on the novel of the same name, you can expect at least many events to follow a similar path. Yet, this is TV. You can’t be shocked if there is a deviation here and there.

To get some more news on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Shantaram season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Lin finds his priorities pulled in two directions: the people of Sagar Wada and Khader’s underground network.

It is important to remember here, of course, that Lin kicks off this story as a fugitive. No matter what he chooses to do, that threat of being caught needs to linger under his shoulder. Being in a densely-populated place may help, but not as much if he gets mixed up in some of the wrong things. It’s at least a danger to keep in mind as you watch the remainder of the season play out.

