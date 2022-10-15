Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Is the cast in the dark?

We recognize that a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date is still a long ways away — but just how long are we talking?

For those who haven’t heard much about the final season’s progress so far, here is some of what we can say at present. The cast and crew have yet to start filming, but the writers are at work on the scripts. We are still some time away from when cameras start rolling, which fuels further the idea that we will be waiting until at least early 2024, and potentially later, to see the remaining episodes. (Remember, Stranger Things, takes a long time to film, and that’s without even mentioning the long post-production window for a show with this many visual effects.)

So how much does the cast even know about what lies ahead? Almost nothing. In what has to be another bit of evidence that season 5 is a long ways away, Millie Bobby Brown said the following to Total Film when asked how much she currently knows:

“Probably when I’m filming, I won’t even know how it ends … I know as much as you know. I really, really am clueless. And, also, they don’t want to tell me. I’ve got a huge mouth.”

Brown joked that the series should also end with a big, elaborate musical:

“I’d love to be the writer! I’d make it more of a musical. But, you know, they don’t entrust it in the hands of me, which they should … Trust me: I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great. I think it should be like It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that – a musical episode.”

Can you imagine fan reaction if they actually did that? (To think, social-media takes on Stranger Things are pretty darn intense as it is.

As frustrating as this long wait may be, it’s also important the Duffer Brothers take their time. After spending so much time in the Hawkins world, the last thing anyone should want is a rushed ending that doesn’t tie together all the loose ends.

