The White Lotus season 3: Should we expect a renewal at HBO?

As we get ourselves prepared for The White Lotus season 2 on HBO, why not go ahead and start looking towards a season 3? In coming back for this upcoming batch of episodes, creator Mike White has officially kickstarted an anthology; now, it comes down to how long he wants to continue it.

Should we go ahead and pencil in HBO’s interest, at the very least? We’re starting to think so, and for a number of reasons.

The critical acclaim – All of that Emmy love last month translates almost inevitably to more viewers, and we tend to think that the network will use that throughout their campaign for season 2.

Geographical intrigue – One of the things most viewers crave these days is an escape; this show provides that and then some. They can film in a different, unique place every single time. Season 1 was set in Hawaii; meanwhile, season 2 was set in Sicily.

Great actors – Who wouldn’t want to take part in this show? It’s a chance to work in a fantastic place for months on end without any long-term commitment.

The unique nature of its tone – Most of the network’s other shows, save for maybe Succession, do not prioritize humor in the slightest. It’s nice for them to present something different. We tend to think that season 2 could serve as a palette-cleanser following House of the Dragon, even if The White Lotus can be wickedly dark in its own right. (What we saw in the season 1 finale of this show is just as shocking as anything that the Game of Thrones prequel has done so far.)

Fingers crossed we get a renewal for season 3 prior to season 2 wrapping up; that way, we have something to look forward to.

