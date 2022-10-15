Bridgerton season 3: Casting news & premiere date impact

The path to a Bridgerton season 3 is going to be long; that is something that already feels clear. This is why we are thrilled anytime there is more news to share!

Today, we have something more coming your way in the casting department. According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see Black Sails alum Hannah New step into the world of the period drama as Lady Tilley Arnold. Here’s what the official description has to say about her:

Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.

Season 3 will see the exploration into many new characters and relationships, with Penelope Featherington taking center stage for at least a part of it. Will something more come her and Colin Bridgerton’s way? Time will tell.

What does this casting news mean for a potential premiere date?

If nothing else, it shows that Netflix wants us to stay actively engaged and discussing the series. Things were fairly quiet on the Bridgerton front at the Tudum event last month, and it is clear that the Queen Charlotte spin-off will come first based on the timing of their productions alone. In the meantime, we imagine more season 3 teases will trickle in here and there.

The earliest we would expect Bridgerton proper back is in the late spring / early summer, but it could be later depending on Netflix’s needs at any given time. Remember that they want viewers to stay subscribed for months on end, and that means scattering their major releases so that one isn’t too close to another.

