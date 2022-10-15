Dancing with the Stars 31 week 5 spoilers: Most Memorable Year

There are a number of things to dive into when it comes to Monday’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode, but let’s begin with this: It won’t just be a one-night event! There are technically two shows coming your way this coming week, and with an elimination coming on each night. The Top 12 will hit the ballroom on Monday, whereas the remaining 11 are going to come back on Tuesday with another set of routines. The overall week is being called “Story Week” by Disney+.

For the sake of this article, we want to focus solely on Monday’s show, where a familiar theme is poised to return: Most Memorable Year. If you are new to the show, each routine will be based on the most memorably year in the celebrity’s life. It’s a chance to get to know a lot of these stars better, and we tend to think there will be a few surprises mixed in.

Without further ado, let’s get now to sharing the dance / song spoilers!

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: rumba (“My Way” by Frank Sinatra)

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: waltz (“What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day)

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: foxtrot (“Beautiful” by Jim Brickman and Wayne Brady)

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: contemporary (“when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi)

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: rumba (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You ” by Lauryn Hill)

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: tango (“Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker)

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: jazz (“Viva La Vida” by Coldplay)

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: contemporary (“Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell)

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: jazz (“Levels” by Avicii)

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: foxtrot (“Roar [Acoustic]” by Katy Perry)

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: salsa (“Let’s Get Married [ReMarqable Remix]” by Jagged Edge feat. RUN)

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: foxtrot (“If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper)

Our initial thoughts on these routines are pretty simple. First, how is Joseph going to do a rumba to “My Way”? How will that work? It also is worth noting that Brady and Decker are dancing to their own songs, and we tend to imagine that Gabby and Charli’s most memorable years have to be pretty recent. How could they not be?

