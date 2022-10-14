Shark Tank: Woosh, Storage Scholars, Gia, Expedition Subsahara

Tonight on Shark Tank you will see Woosh, Storage Scholars, Gia, and Expedition Subsahara try their best to strike a deal! These are four fairly unique products across different fields and with the right marketing plan, we can actually see all of them being successful. None of them are seasonal, and we tend to think the market for each could be fairly wide. It all comes down to the valuation, a Shark’s individual needs, and the entrepreneurs’ plan for growth.

We’ll have links spotlighting these products further in just a moment; let’s start by outlining what’s coming courtesy of the official synopsis:

“1404” – First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, who introduce their all-inclusive solution to make moving to and from college as easy as ever. An entrepreneur from Florissant, Missouri, presents her handmade, African-inspired home-decor line; while an entrepreneur from Los Angeles hopes to give all the highs of life without the booze with her natural nonalcoholic beverage. An entrepreneur from San Francisco is in the business of improving air quality with his smart product designed to bring clean air into homes on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, OCT. 14 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Storage Scholars – A moving/storage service specifically catered with students in mind. Getting your stuff to and from campus can be a hassle, and this alleviates some of that. It may be especially convenient for people who attend school far from home and don’t want to hug around their stuff whenever they move out of a dorm.

Ghia – Want to be able to create wonderful cocktails or other beverages without the alcohol? That’s what this company is all about! They’ve got a clever “over the influence” model and products that feel adult and are full of complex flavor without any added sugar or artificial flavors.

Expedition Subsahara – This company is all about providing customers with fantastic African craftsmanship, whether it be bowls, baskets, or a wide array of other products woven in Senegal. This is a celebration of culture and also a way to add some wonderful decor to your home.

Woosh – The company has designed a truly-smart air filter that not only works to keep your home clean, but also has a connected app that indicates when it is full and needs to be changed. Replacements are delivered right when you need them, and filters are easy to install and dispose of after the fact.

